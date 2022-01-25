Doug Kramer misses wife Chesca who's in isolation

MANILA – Doug Kramer turned to social media to share to his followers how much he already misses his wife Chesca Kramer.

“Sunset is a promise of a new tomorrow. I'm sure everyone can relate, this January has been a hassle," Doug wrote on Instagram while showing off the beautiful skyline view from their house.

“I miss you @chekakramer. A few more days honey,” he added, cursing COVID-19.

Apparently, Chesca contracted the coronavirus and is currently in isolation.

Based on her Instagram Story on Monday night, she still tested positive for the virus on her eighth day since she first caught it.

While Chesca is in recovery, Doug is the one looking after their kids.

The last time their followers saw the whole Kramer family together was when they celebrated the birthday of the couple’s youngest child Gavin last January 15.