Sharon Cuneta excited with return of 'Your Face Sounds Familiar'

MANILA -- Sharon Cuneta shared her excitement as she returned to the judges' table for the upcoming season of ABS-CBN's "Your Face Sounds Familiar."

"Today is January 24, Sunday. I'm here at ABS-CBN because we had work for 'Your 'Face Sounds Familiar,' malapit na po so pakiabangan na lang po 'yon," Cuneta said.

"I also saw my friends in 'ASAP' kanina. I was happy to see Regine (Velasquez) kasi dumaan siya roon. Kasama ko siyempre si Ogie (Alcasid) sa 'Your Face' bukod kina kuya Gary (Valenciano), Jed (Madela) at kay Nyoy (Volante) at matutuwa po kayo sa lineup ng ating contenders," Cuneta said.

“Your Face Sounds Familiar,” the hit musical impersonation contest, is returning with a fresh season in February, ABS-CBN announced last week.

The Philippine version of the global format debuted in 2015 and has since staged a total of four seasons — two regular and two “Kids” editions.

The upcoming regular season will gather anew several celebrities, who will impersonate local and and international music icons, in the hope of bagging the grand prize.

Cuneta, Valenciano and Alcasid will return as judges, this time with Luis Manzano as host, according to a teaser released over the weekend.

Past winners of “Your Face Sounds Familiar” include Melai Cantiveros, Denise Laurel, Awra Briguela, and the TNT Boys.

The new season’s celebrity contestants have yet to be announced.

“Your Face Sounds Familiar” will be available to view on free TV (A2Z), cable (Kapamilya Channel), free live streaming (Kapamilya Online Live), and on-demand streaming (iWant TFC).

Meanwhile, Cuneta once again thanked her fans for supporting her, especially those who watch her vlogs.

"Special thanks and hello to all our frontliners. Let's not forget they're still out there doing the best they can to keep all our kababayans safe and let's also help them by following the rules. Always wear a mask and a face shield. Huwag lalabas unless necessary and stay healthy lang until [malagpasan] natin ito. Love you frontliners and I love you all my Sharonians," Cuneta said.

