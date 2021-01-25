Korean actress Song Yoo-jung passes away

Song Yoo-jung passed away on January 23, 2021. Instagram: @u_jjooung

South Korean actress and model Song Yoo-jung has passed away, Korean entertainment news outlets reported on Monday. She was 26.

Song’s agency, Sublime Artist Agency, said the actress died last January 23, according to a report from Soompi, a news website dedicated to K-pop and K-dramas.

The report did not state the cause of death.

Song made her debut through the 2013 series “Golden Rainbow.” She also starred in the 2017 installment of “School,” a South Korean anthology series that tackles youth issues such as corrupt education system and bullying.

The actress was also featured in the music video of “Goodbye Road,” a 2018 song by K-pop boy band iKON.

A funeral procession for Song will be held Monday afternoon, according to the Soompi report.

