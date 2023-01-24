MANILA -- The lyric video for "Simulan," the theme song of the ABS-CBN series "Dirty Linen" starring Janine Gutierrez, Zanjoe Marudo, Seth Fedelin, and Francine Diaz, has been released.

The song recorded by "Idol Philippines" Season 2 third-placer Kice is now available on the official YouTube page of Star Music.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

"Simulan" was composed by Edmund Perlas, Rox Santos, and Jonathan Manalo, who is also the producer.

The song was arranged by Tommy Katigbak, and mixed and mastered by Gabriel Tagadtad.

Kice performed "Simulan" for the first time last week, during the media conference of "Dirty Linen."

Related video: