Dolly de Leon wins best actress in supporting role at Sweden's Guldbagge Awards

Filipina actress Dolly de Leon has received another award for her portrayal of Abigail in the critically acclaimed film "Triangle of Sadness."

De Leon won best actress in a supporting role at the Guldbagge Awards on Tuesday (Manila time), adding to her already impressive list of accolades.

She bested Carla Seh (“Stammisar”), Liv Mjönes (“Tack for the Last Time”), and Marika Lindström (“Burn All my Letters”).

Aside from the best supporting actress award, “Triangle of Sadness” also bagged the best movie, best direction, best actor in a supporting role, best costume design, and best mask design awards.

According to its official website, the Guldbagge Awards are Sweden’s leading film awards and have been presented since 1964 for outstanding contributions to Swedish film over the past year.

“In total around 500 Guldbagge Awards have been handed out over the years, and 18 Guldbagge Awards are now presented annually in the various categories,” its official website added.

The Guldbagge awarding ceremony was held at Cirkus in Stockholm, Sweden.