Sharon Cuneta shares photos of future home in Cavite

MANILA –- Sharon Cuneta gave her followers a peek of her future house which is currently under construction.

On Instagram, the screen veteran posted two new photos where she and her family are standing by the house’s would-be front door.

Apparently, that was the first time Cuneta visited her home construction in Westgrove Heights in Silang, Cavite.

“Our first visit to our home-in-construction in Silang today. By our future front door. With our architect @conrad_onglao and our great contractor Antonio Limchoc. Best team,” she wrote in the caption.

In a previous post, Cuneta shared that her house would have basement parking, the main family house, and her own wing where she will store all her books and clothes. It will also have a small recording studio.

The total lot area of Cuneta’s home is more or less 3,000 square meters, excluding the pool, pool house and doghouse.

Cuneta once said she is building this house for her children.