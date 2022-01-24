MANILA -- ABS-CBN's primetime drama "La Vida Lena" starring Erich Gonzales is now down to its last two weeks.

For the finale episodes of the show, Lena (Gonzales) will seek revenge against all her enemies.

Adrian (JC de Vera) begs Lena to start a new life with him away from their family problems. After Lena rejects him, Adrian becomes increasingly possessive and dangerously obsessed with her as he vows that if he cannot have her, no one else will.



Even Vanessa (Agot Isidro), Adrian’s mom, will reach a breaking point. After being cut out of Lena's father Lukas’ will, Vanessa blames Lena for all of her misfortunes, and out of revenge and desperation, will attempt to throw acid on Lena’s face.



Meanwhile, Lena’s boyfriend Miguel (Kit Thompson) continues to manipulate her and even convince her to marry so he can share in Lena’s fortune.

Helmed by Jojo Saguin, Andoy Ranay and Jerry Lopez-Sineneng, “La Vida Lena” first streamed in November 2020 as a 10-episode series on iWant TFC.

The television broadcast of the series started June last year as part of the Primetime Bida programming with a 10 p.m. time slot.

Also part of the series are Carlo Aquino, Raymond Bagatsing, Sofia Andres, Christian Vasquez, Pen Medina, Ruby Ruiz, Soliman Cruz, Malou Crisologo, Josh Ivan Morales, Hasna Cabral, Danica Ontengco, and Renshi De Guzman.



"La Vida Lena" can be accessed on Kapamilya Channel, A2Z, TV5, and Kapamilya Online Live on ABS-CBN Entertainment’s YouTube channel and Facebook page. Viewers who use any digital TV box at home such as the TVplus box only need to rescan their device to be able to watch “La Vida Lena” on TV5 and A2Z.

“La Vida Lena” is also available to viewers in and out of the Philippines on iWantTFC, while viewers outside of the Philippines can watch on The Filipino Channel (TFC) on cable and IPTV.

