Alex Gonzaga, Mikee Morada spend honeymoon in Amanpulo

MANILA – One week after her surprising revelation that she and Mikee Morada have already tied the knot, Alex Gonzaga treated her followers with snippets of her married life.

Two days since they got married, the couple flew to Amanpulo with her parents, sister Toni, brother-in-law Paul Soriano and nephew Seve.

Poking fun on the fact that their first trip as a married couple is with the entire Gonzaga family, Alex tagged her vlog as a “familymoon.”

All of them stayed in Amanpulo for four days, enjoying the luxurious experience and the island’s pristine white sand.

“Sa totoo lang dahil hindi naman kami mahilig sa beach ni Mikee, hindi ito magiging super sayang experience without mommy at daddy kasama si Seve. Thank you Lord for this wonderful trip for me and my parents and of course my husband,” Alex said.

On their last night in Amanpulo, Soriano treated the newlyweds with a dinner by the beach along with all of them.

There, Alex and Morada slow danced to Shania Twain’s “You’re Still the One.”

At the end of her vlog, Alex said she’s extremely happy that Morada is now allowed to join their family vacations.

“Dati pinapangarap ko lang talaga makasama si Mikee sa family vacation namin. Kaya right after our wedding, I planned this family trip dahil papayag na sila mommy dahil kasal na kami,” she said.

Talking to her YouTube subscribers, Alex added: “I am sharing this to all of you netizens. Because of your support, I was able to bring my whole family here in Amanpulo. Thank you for all the love and for joining me in this journey. Love you all from the Gonzagas, Sorianos and Moradas.”

Alex and Morada had a simple wedding ceremony at their residence in Taytay, Rizal last November. By Alex’s previous declaration, they will have a bigger wedding this year.

