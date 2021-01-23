Teaser: ‘Gameboys 2’ promises more ‘kilig,’ this time in the flesh

MANILA — IdeaFirst Company released on Friday the teaser of “Gameboys 2,” the sequel to the popular boys’ love web series starring Kokoy de Santos and Elijah Canlas.

In the teaser, Gav (de Santos) is overjoyed after learning that Cairo (Canlas) can stay longer at home with him, after a slight change of plans in the latter’s move to the province with his family.

The intimate moment between the couple is a glimpse of the series’ transition to physical scenes, from a mostly virtual mounting of the original during the earlier part of the coronavirus lockdown.

The teaser also shows returning cast members Adrianna So, Kyle Velino, and Miggy Jimenez, and features the theme song “Hanggang sa Huli” by P-pop supergroup SB19.

“Gameboys 2” was created by Jun Robles Lana, written by Ash Malanum, and directed by Ivan Andrew Payawal.

The sequel’s premiere date has yet to be announced.

