MANILA -- OPM bands Lola Amour and Dilaw made headlines over the weekend after sharing the stage with award-winning British rock band Coldplay during the two-night Philippine leg of their ‘Music of the Spheres’ world tour.

Last Friday, January 19, Lola Amour jammed with Coldplay’s lead vocalist Chris Martin, to the band’s hit song "Raining in Manila." First, Martin had a solo spot singing the chorus of the viral hit. He then called in the band to go onstage and sing with him.

“Dapat meron tayong Chris Martin version ng ‘Raining in Manila’ kasi okay din. Sobrang ganda ng atake niya eh to the song. I really liked it. At that point though, andun na 'ko sa tabi ng stage kabang-kaba na 'ko, nakayuko na 'ko, nakapikit mata ko kasi sobrang kabado talaga,” Lola Amour lead vocalist Pio Dumayas said.

He said he was trying to keep his composure all throughout the segment.

Not all members of the band were there, however.

“May ibang members na wala, 'yung bassist namin, drummer, guitarist at isang horn wala din dun kasi 'yung set up ng stage, parang sit-down stage siya so hindi ma-a-accommodate kaya hindi na sila nakasama,” Dumayas explained.

On the second jampacked night, the band Dilaw was invited on stage to sing their smash hit "Uhaw" with Martin.

“Sa hinabahaba ng proseso ng pagiging musikero natin, kelan ba tayo na-in love sa music? Binalikan namin 'yung moment na 'yun. Hanggang sa panahon na 'to, first time natin itong nararamdaman natin, habang tumutugtog kasama si Chris, parang hindi siya pamilyar na pakiramdam. Bago siya. Bago siya sa pakiramdam. Pagkababa namin ng stage, wala na kong ibang naisip kung 'di, iniisip ko parang bagong tao ako bigla,” said Dilaw Obero, lead vocalist of Dilaw.

But admittedly, nerves were everywhere. “Parang normal lang din siya na tugtog. 'Yun lang ang nasa isip namin, bukod sa maraming tao nga naman, kakabahan ka kasi, mangangatog 'yung tuhod mo 'pag tumugtog ka sa Philippine Arena,” he said.

Solo artist Jikamarie had the pleasure of performing ahead of Coldplay as the band’s front act. She also had the chance to speak with Martin backstage.

“Nagbigay siya ng advice sa mga artist gaya namin dito sa Pilipinas, ‘Follow your heart,’ sabi niya. Basic lang, pero hard-hitting. Yung ‘follow your heart’ matagal mo nang naririnig 'yun eh, pero pag narinig mo kay Chris Martin, oo nga follow your heart nga,” she said.

Dumayas describes this experience as "humbling," receiving warm treatment from Martin despite being a global superstar.

“Yes, napakabait niya. Saka iba talaga 'yung level ng hindi lang ng pagka-professional, alam mong music talaga 'yung buhay niya.”

He added: “Very humble, very respectful at nararamdaman mo talaga na he respects you as a musician so let us do our thing sa soundcheck tapos inaral pa niya 'yung tagalog words ng ‘Raining in Manila’ eh ang hirap nun.”

Speaking of soundcheck, we curiously asked Dumayas and Obero if by any chance Martin asked for their help in how to pronounce their lyrics in Filipino.

“Hindi, as in inaral niya talaga. Pinakinggan niya yung kanta, tapos nung dumating na siya sa soundcheck, alam na niya. Half of it, sa backstage after nung soundcheck, inaral pa niya ulit,” said Dumayas.

Lola Amour, Dilaw and Jikamarie are all signed under Warner Music Philippines.

