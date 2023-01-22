Lovi Poe thrilled to 'bring home' her movie 'Latay'

MANILA – After making its rounds in the international scene, Lovi Poe is thrilled to finally bring her movie “Latay (Battered Husband)” to Philippine cinemas.

“After what seemed impossible to happen because of the pandemic, we’re blessed to finally bring home this film and premiere here in Manila — LATAY, a film by Direk Ralston Jover, tomorrow at Gateway Cineplex 1,” she announced on Instagram on Saturday evening.

Poe also shared that there will a red-carpet event for the film screening at the Quezon City mall on Sunday evening.

In a previous post, Poe said she loves making films such as “Latay (Battered Husband),” with themes that are hard to talk about, and characters that are rarely seen on screen.

“I have never portrayed the role of a violent wife to a battered husband. To say it was challenging is an understatement. I am fond of taking on off beat roles and doing projects like this that raises awareness about domestic violence, particularly towards men, which isn’t documented as much,” she said.

Poe won the best actress award at the 10th International Film Festival Manhattan for her performance in the said movie.

The movie also stars Allen Dizon, who portrays Poe’s husband in the movie.

In the past year, Poe juggled two major projects as a first-time Kapamilya — the iWantTFC series “Sleep With Me” and the Viu adaptation of South Korea’s “Flower of Evil.”

Currently, she is gearing up for the ABS-CBN series adaptation of “FPJ’s Batang Quiapo.”

Related video: