LOOK: Rocco Nacino marries volleyball player Melissa Gohing

MANILA -- Actor Rocco Nacino is starting the year as a married man, as he exchanged wedding vows with his girlfriend, volleyball player Melissa Gohing.

On Instagram, the actor introduced Gohing as his wife as he shared their wedding pictures.

In the caption, Nacino revealed that they got married on January 22.

"Yes... we.. did.. 21- 1 - 21. Meet my wife, Mrs. Melissa Gohing Nacino," Nacino wrote.

Nacino and Gohing got engaged just last November, three years after entering into a romantic relationship.

Gohing said agreeing to marry Nacino was the easiest "yes" she said in her life.

"My mom taught me that LOVE is a CHOICE. And that I should choose a husband that I can get through the highest of highs and lowest of lows. To my future husband, I will still choose you over and over again even in the darkest of times because you showed me the stars. I love you Enrico Raphael Quiogue Nacino forever," Gohing said at the time.

Related video: