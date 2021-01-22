Jaclyn Jose to daughter Andi Eigenmann: Wait 3 years for next baby

MANILA -- Multi-awarded veteran actress Jaclyn Jose proudly wears her mark as a lovely grandmother to Andi Eigenmann’s three kids.

“Siyempre, tutulong din sa pag-alaga kapag kaya,” Jose told ABS-CBN News Thursday at the launch of her latest movie, Joel Lamangan’s “Anak ng Macho Dancer” in Quezon City.

Jose is actually overwhelmed by the “superwoman” power of Eigenmann, who gave birth recently to Koa, her son with fiance Philmar Alipayo, one year after the birth of their daughter Lilo.

Eigenmann’s first-born daughter, Ellie, with actor-host Jake Ejercito is now 9 years old.

“I am very happy for Andi, ang lakas ng loob niya,” Jose gushed. “She’s a very strong woman, wow! Lumabas na ng ospital, nakauwi na, andun na ang baby. Sabi ko lang sa kanya, dahan-dahan muna tayo ng konti. After three years na uli, pahinga muna!”

Jose laughed at observations that her daughter may have inherited her strength through all the trials she hurdled.

“Siyempre sa akin nagmana," she said, laughing. "We have to be tough, lalo na sa panahong ito. I support her 100 per cent. Bilib ako sa tapang n'ya on how to handle things, kung paano niya harapin at mahalin ang buhay ng masaya. Nasasaktan at nagagalit din siya pero very positive pa rin siya! Eto ang buhay niya - she’s very happy!”

Given a choice, Jose wishes to have more time with her grandchildren. But she’s currently immersed in various projects.

Aside from “Anak ng Macho Dancer,” Jose will reunite with Nora Aunor in the upcoming Adolf Alix Jr.’s “ Kontrabida.” Up to now Aunor and Jose’s confrontation scene as wife and mistress in the Lamangan movie “The Flor Contemplacion Story” is a favorite on the internet. Their much-awaited acting showdown in “Kontrabida” will also include Rosanna Roces and Bembol Roco.

Jose has high hopes also for the sexy drama thriller “Anak ng Macho Dancer,” topbilling new acting discovery Sean de Guzman.

“May controversial dialogue ako dun: ‘Guests, all the models are yours!’ Pero malalim ang movie, nakakaiyak!” said Jose of the film which will have its premiere streaming on KTX.ph on January 30.

