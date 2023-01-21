No pressure for Christian Bautista, wife to have baby soon

MANILA – Having been married for four years, singer Christian Bautista and his wife Kat Ramnani are not feeling pressured to have their own child.

In an interview with broadcaster Karen Davila, Bautista and Ramnani allowed netizens to peek inside their home while opening up about their relationship since tying the knot.

The couple admitted that they have been wanting to build their own family but they remain patient for the “right time".

“When the right time comes. When the Lord gives us that child. We’re, of course, longing for a family of our own,” the balladeer said.

Bautista said that it is his dream to have a family that help and love each other.

For Ramnani, she is grateful for medical advancements that are helping them in their journey towards growing their family in the future.

She said she would be honored to be the mother of Bautista’s child.

“We’ve been praying for it and trying. We’re thankful for all medical advances that are there to assist us. Not maybe our time right now but hopefully in the future. Coz I think Christian will be a phenomenal dad. And I’d be honored to have a kid with him,” Ramnani explained.

The two, however, stressed that they do not feel pressured to have a baby immediately.

“The only opinions that matter to me are my husband’s and my family’s. And they’ve never pressured us. I’m fine with it. And I know it’s in God’s time. So I don’t feel the pressure,” she continued.

Bautista is set to celebrate his 20th year in the music industry on January 28.

Billed as “The Way You Look At Me,” the singer is gearing up for the concert at the Samsung Performing Arts Theater in Makati.

Among Bautista's hits are "Colour Everywhere," "The Way You Look At Me," "Invincible," and "Everything You Do."

