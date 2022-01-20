Nadine Lustre shows her latest tattoo: a dragon on her right arm. Facebook: Beth Barocaboc-Linga

MANILA — Actress-singer Nadine Lustre bared on Thursday her latest tattoo, her biggest visible one yet.

The dragon ink spans Lustre’s right shoulder to the rear side of her right arm above the elbow.

Photos of Lustre’s tattoo were shared on Facebook by Beth Barocaboc-Linga, who tagged Indygrain of Vimana Tattoo as the artist.

The snaps went viral on social media, with many fans describing Lustre as “the girl with the dragon tattoo” — a reference to the 2011 neo-noir film starring Rooney Mara.

Lustre now has about a dozen tattoos.

Prior, her most recent known addition was in June 2021: words that were inked near her ankles, such that if she is seated on the floor cross-legged, Lustre would have a view of the words, “That’s it, it is what it is.”

Lustre’s other known tattoos are her Japanese name on her right arm, a vine on her right index finger.

She also previously got inked with a lotus near her right shoulder, a rose on one of her wrists, and a moon on her opposite wrist.