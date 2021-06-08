Nadine Lustre just got inked with these words

MANILA — Actress and music star Nadine Lustre has added a new tattoo, this time depicting words that serve a reminder.

On Instagram, 55 Tinta Pilipinas shared photos of Lustre visiting its shop in La Union, with the actress posing in one snap, and her new ink on display in another.

The tattoos were drawn near her ankles, such that if she is seated on the floor cross-legged, Lustre would have a view of the words, “That’s it, it is what it is.”

Lustre now has at least 10 tattoos, including this most recent addition.

In early 2020, before the first coronavirus lockdown, Lustre got two new tattoos: her Japanese name on her right arm, and a vine on her right index finger.

She also previously got inked with a lotus near her right shoulder, a rose on one of her wrists, and a moon on her opposite wrist.

