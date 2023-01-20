MANILA -- Maymay Entrata took to social media to share a touching tribute to her mother Lorna as she celebrated her birthday.

In an Instagram post, the actress-singer said her mom is her biggest inspiration, as she acknowledged all the hard work she has done for the family.

"Happy birthday, Mama, ikaw po ang pinakamalaking inspirasyon ko kung bakit nalalampasan ko [ang] bawat pagsubok bilang isang breadwinner. Inay kita pero ikaw pa 'yung nahihiyang humingi ng tulong mula sa akin, kaya mas lalo akong nagaganahang ibigay po sa 'yo lahat kasi naa-appreciate mo po lahat ng pinaghirapan ko," she said.

"Wala sa katiting ang pinaghirapan ko sa piangdaanan mo, Ma, kaya habangbuhay akong saludo at nagpapasalamat sa Panginoon na may ina/ama akong tulad mong mapagmahal, malakas ang loob, at mapagpatawad. Mahal na mahal kita, Ma," she added.

Many of Entrata's fans, including her fellow celebrities, also showered mother Lorna with birthday greetings and wishes.

Among those who sent their love through the comments section were fellow "Pinoy Big Brother" big winner Nene Tamayo, actress Loisa Andalio, and Miss Supranational 2013 Mutya Datul.

Related video: