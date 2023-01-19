In this file photo taken on June 22, 2021, US actor Alec Baldwin attends DreamWorks Animation's "The Boss Baby: Family Business" premiere at SVA Theatre in New York City. Angela Weiss, Agence France-Presse

LOS ANGELES — Alec Baldwin is to be charged with involuntary manslaughter over the accidental shooting of a cinematographer on the set of the low-budget western "Rust," a prosecutor said Thursday.

The film's armorer, who was responsible for the weapon that fired the shot that killed Halyna Hutchins, will also be charged, New Mexico First Judicial District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies announced.

If convicted, they both face up to 18 months in jail and a $5,000 fine.

"After a thorough review of the evidence and the laws of the state of New Mexico, I have determined that there is sufficient evidence to file criminal charges against Alec Baldwin and other members of the ‘Rust’ film crew," Carmack-Altwies said.

"On my watch, no one is above the law, and everyone deserves justice."

Baldwin was holding the Colt. 45 during rehearsals for the film when it discharged, killing Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza in October 2021.

The former "30 Rock" star has insisted he was told by crew that the gun was not loaded.

He has also previously said he did not pull the trigger, though experts have cast doubt on this claim.

A lengthy investigation has looked at how the live round -- and five others -- got onto the New Mexico film set, with attention focused on the armorer and ammunition supplier.

Investigators found the armorer, Hannah Gutierrez Reed, had put the fatal round in Baldwin's gun, instead of using a similar-looking dummy round.

In August, Baldwin said he did not believe he would be charged, telling CNN he had hired a private investigator to assess possible culpability.

A raft of civil suits have been lodged in the months since Hutchins' death, with various crew suing and counter-suing.

In October, Baldwin reached an undisclosed settlement with the family of 42-year-old Hutchins.

