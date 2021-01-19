‘Yellow Rose’ is here: Where you can watch acclaimed film about Pinoy immigrants in US

Eva Noblezada, Princess Punzalan, and Lea Salonga star in the film ‘Yellow Rose.’ ABS-CBN Global

MANILA — “Yellow Rose,” the acclaimed film about Filipino immigrants in the United States, is finally debuting in the Philippines.

Starting January 29, the Diane Paragas film will be available to stream on the ABS-CBN platforms KTX.ph and iWant TFC, as well as Cignal PPV and Sky Cable PPV.

“Yellow Rose,” which stars Eva Noblezada as the title character, began it film festival circuit in 2019, before its US release in October 2020.

By that time, the film had already reaped 13 jury and audience awards from various festivals, including acting prizes for Noblezada.

“Yellow Rose” centers on a Filipino girl (Noblezada) from Texas whose country music dreams are derailed by a threat of deportation.

Joining Noblezada in the cast are fellow Broadway star Lea Salonga, Filipino screen veteran Princess Punzalan, and American country singer Dale Watson.

The film was co-produced by ABS-CBN Global’s Cinematografo Originals, and is being distributed locally by ABS-CBN Films’ Cinexpress.

