FIRST LOOK: Toni Gonzaga to star in PH remake of ‘My Sassy Girl’

MANILA — Toni Gonzaga will portray the title role in the Philippine remake of the hit South Korean drama “My Sassy Girl,” her film production outfit announced on Wednesday.

“In celebration of its 20th Anniversary, this year we will relive the classic Korean RomCom with its Philippine adaptation,” TinCan Films said on social media.

“On her birthday, we are proud to announce Toni Gonzaga is Philippines’ My Sassy Girl. #MySassyGirlPH”

Gonzaga, who turned 37 on January 20, is seen as the lead character in stills released by TinCan accompanying the project’s announcement.

Notably, one photo shows Gonzaga at a train station — a familiar setting from the original 2001 film, where a man (Tae-Hyun Cha) saves the unnamed “sassy girl” (Jun Ji-Hyun) from getting hit by a passing train.

A separate announcement of Gonzaga’s leading man is expected soon.

The confirmation of Gonzaga’s part in “My Sassy Girl” comes a month after she was first rumored to be attached to the project.

Its release date and venues have yet to be announced.

TinCan most recently produced the fantasy romcom “Love the Way U Lie,” co-starring Gonzaga’s sister Alex. The production outfit is under Ten17P, the film company founded by Gonzaga’s husband, Paul Soriano.

