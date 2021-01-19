'Seve has a new tito!': Toni Gonzaga welcomes Mikee Morada to their family

MANILA – Toni Gonzaga welcomed Mikee Morada to the Gonzaga family after he and her sister Alex Gonzaga tied the knot.

In her Instagram page, Toni shared photos of her family with Alex and Morada during her sister's actual wedding day.

“Congratulations Mikee and Cat! Seve has a new tito! Yey! Welcome to our family,” she wrote in the caption.

Alex commented on her sister’s post and said: “Love you our ring bearer!!”

In a vlog publishing on January 17, Alex and Morada revealed that they had a simple wedding ceremony at their residence in Taytay, Rizal last November.

They did not divulge their wedding to the public right away because, according to Alex, “we wanted to celebrate together as a family muna. Alam namin na may pandemic. We just wanted to keep it to ourselves for a little while to celebrate.”

Saying their wedding is really for their parents, Alex said: “Kasi siyempre, 'yung nangyayari ngayon, it’s very uncertain. Hindi natin alam kung kailan matatapos ang pandemic. Siyempre gusto namin to seal the deal na nandito kaming lahat.”

Prior to the wedding, Toni also threw a lush tropical bridal shower for her sister. Photos from the event surfaced only after the vlog reveal of the wedding came out.

Going by the the posts of floral and event designer Gideon Hermosa, Alex was elated by the surprise as she was all smiles and she gamely wore a wedding veil and a sash with the words “bride to be.”

Alex said she and Morada will have a bigger wedding this year.

She also promised to make another entry to show her followers what transpired on her wedding day, and how she and Morada have been living as husband and wife.

