Screengrab from Joshua Garcia's TikTok account



It appears that actor Joshua Garcia is again taking TikTok by storm as he trended anew on social media after releasing his third video entry in the platform.

Garcia was a hot topic online on Wednesday, especially on Twitter, when he released a 10-second clip of him dancing with a caption: “Call me.”

Just like his first TikTok video, netizens still gushed over the in-demand Kapamilya actor with some branding him already as the new “TikTok King” in the Philippines.

Garcia’s latest entry has already amassed 18.6 million views, only 19 hours since its upload on TikTok. It already garnered over 3 million like reactions and has been shared more than 100,000 times, as of writing.

The actor joined TikTok last December and pulled half a million followers in just a matter of hours.

Garcia opened his verified account with a video of him sharing his take on the “Ginseng Strip 2002” TikTok trend. It has now tallied 91.4 million views in the video-sharing platform.

He also enjoys 4.3 million followers in the app on top of close to 17 million total collected likes across his three video clips.

Garcia is currently seen in the ABS-CBN primetime teleserye “Viral Scandal” with Charlie Dizon.

He is also the leading man of Jane de Leon in the upcoming Kapamilya adaptation of “Darna."

