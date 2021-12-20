Home  >  Entertainment

Joshua Garcia joins TikTok: Here’s his first video

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 20 2021 11:40 PM

Joshua Garcia shares first TikTok video on Monday. TikTok: @iam.joshuagarcia
MANILA — In-demand leading man Joshua Garcia has joined TikTok, pulling half a million followers in just a matter of hours.

Garcia opened his verified account on Monday with a video of him sharing his take on the “Ginseng Strip 2002” TikTok trend.

As of writing, the clip already amassed over 6.8 million views and some 1.3 million likes and 40,000 comments.

@iam.joshuagarcia

but you know i stay HAHAH ##fyp

♬ GInseng Strip 2002 - calf

Within eight hours, Garcia already had 490,000 followers on TikTok.

Garcia is currently seen in the ABS-CBN primetime teleserye “Viral” with Charlie Dizon.

He is also the leading man of Jane de Leon in the upcoming Kapamilya adaptation of “Darna.”

