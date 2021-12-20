Joshua Garcia joins TikTok: Here’s his first video

Joshua Garcia shares first TikTok video on Monday. TikTok: @iam.joshuagarcia

MANILA — In-demand leading man Joshua Garcia has joined TikTok, pulling half a million followers in just a matter of hours.

Garcia opened his verified account on Monday with a video of him sharing his take on the “Ginseng Strip 2002” TikTok trend.

As of writing, the clip already amassed over 6.8 million views and some 1.3 million likes and 40,000 comments.

Within eight hours, Garcia already had 490,000 followers on TikTok.

Garcia is currently seen in the ABS-CBN primetime teleserye “Viral” with Charlie Dizon.

He is also the leading man of Jane de Leon in the upcoming Kapamilya adaptation of “Darna.”