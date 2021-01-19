Meryll Soriano, Joem Bascon share pregnancy journey through photos

MANILA – Meryll Soriano shared a new set of pictures on social media showing her journey with boyfriend Joem Bascon before they welcomed their first born.

As seen in the series of photos, Soriano and Bascon did similar poses throughout her pregnancy until she finally gave birth.

“Fom egg to hooman. Mum & Dud Pregnancy Journey,” she wrote in the caption.

In another post, Soriano and Bascon took a photo of their matching tattoos. “Thank you,” she simply wrote in the caption before tagging the actor.

Soriano first revealed having welcomed a newborn on New Year’s Day, with a snap of her with Bacson and the baby.

The family photo confirmed then long-standing rumors that Soriano and Bascon have rekindled their romance, a full decade after they ended their first, year-long relationship in 2010.

Soriano also has a 13-year-old son with actor Bernard Palanca.