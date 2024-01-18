'XO, Kitty' star Sang-heon Lee teases project with Julia Barretto

Sang-heon Lee, left, and Julia Barretto. Photos from artists' Instagram accounts

The secret is out! South Korean actor Sang-heon Lee revealed Thursday he is working on a project with Filipino actress Julia Barretto.

On his Instagram Stories, the 27-year-old actor, who rose to fame through the Netflix teen drama "XO, Kitty," posted a photo with Barretto with "#secretproject" written on it.

Barretto, 26, reposted the photo on her Instagram Stories, attaching a "finger heart" emoji to the post.

Further details on the pair's project remain under the wraps.

Lee has been in the Philippines for the past few days, posting photos and clips of himself eating street food and other local meals.

Lee gained popularity through "XO, Kitty," a spin-off of the "To All the Boys I've Loved Before" film trilogy. There, he plays Min-ho, a flirty and stylish student who develops romantic feelings for the protagonist Kitty Song Covey.

