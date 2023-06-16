Sang-heon Lee, Min-young Choi, Anna Cathcart, Gia Kim, and Anthony Keyvan attend Netflix's XO, Kitty Los Angeles Premiere at Netflix Tudum Theater on May 11, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Photo courtesy of Netflix

Teen matchmaker Kitty Song Covey's love story is not over yet as Netflix's romantic-comedy series "XO, Kitty" is set to return for a second season.

The show's renewal for another season was announced by its cast members in a 36-second clip posted Thursday on Netflix's Twitter page.

The video showed stars Anna Cathcart, Choi Min-young, Lee Sang-heon, Gia Kim and Anthony Keyvan passing a note which reads, "XO, KITTY SEASON 2 IS COMING!".

"Thank you so much to everybody who watched Season 1. We cannot wait to do it again," Cathcart, who plays the titular character, said in the video.

Netflix has not given the release date for the show's second season.

"XO Kitty," which premiered in May, is a spin-off of the "To All the Boys I've Loved Before" film trilogy.

The 10-part series follows Kitty Song Covey, who moves to South Korea to connect with her long-distance boyfriend and learn more about her late mother.

