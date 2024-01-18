'Showtime' to hold auditions for Tawag ng Tanghalan Kids

MANILA – The search is on for the best young singers in the country as Tawag ng Tanghalan (TNT) on "It's Showtime" is set to hold auditions for the new edition of TNT Kids.

On social media, ABS-CBN's afternoon program uploaded details of the auditions.

"Madlang People! Magbabalik na ang pangmalakasang bosesan ng kabataan sa tanghalan! Mag-audition na sa #TawagNgTanghalanKids," the caption read.

TNT Kids is open to all singers nationwide aged 6 to 12. Auditionees must ready their minus one and two a capella songs (one in English and one in Filipino).

To audition, contact Ms. Chiqui Castillo at 0906-2407988.

In 2017, Jhon Clyd Talili of Mindanao won the first edition of TNT Kids.

Keifer Sanchez, Mackie Empuerto and Francis Concepcion, collectively known as TNT Boys, were also finalists of TNT Kids 2017.





