'Drag Den PH' S2 promises more diverse queens, stories

The cast of 'Drag Den Philippines' season 2. Photo by Josiah Antonio, ABS-CBN News.

MANILA — More stories across the spectrum of the LGBT community and economic status will be told in "Drag Den Philippines" season 2.

In the second season of the show, "Drag Den Philippines" changed some of their rules in line with how drag changes through time.

"Everything paid off for us so retribution seems like a fitting title for season 2 ...The idea is that always leave the den after the game," director Rod Singh told reporters in a round-table discussion Wednesday.

"We like to keep it new and interesting. I think that the Filipino audience deserves that. We don't want anything to become stale. Drag is something that's always evolving, there's always new stories to tell, there's always different queens, points of view, and I think that 'Drag Den' (season) 2: Retribution' reflects," host Manila Luzon added.

Singh shared that they scouted queens from the provinces in the hopes to show the talents of drag artists from their hometown. They also have a contestant who is assigned female at birth (AFAB) hoping to showcase their point of view on the show.

"There's always going to be something different with what we can provide and there's something that's unique. I think we have that chance in season 2. A lot of the queens from the provinces, they have an impression that this is just for the Manila queens because they have access to the production, to the set, and all," the director said.

"I travelled to Iloilo, NAIA went to Cebu, we approached them and tell them to audition, because we make 'Drag Den' accessible to them. We did free shows because when we talk about diversity it should not be diversity based only on gender because it's a queer show," she added.

"We also look at economic aspects as because we're in the Philippines, drag is really expensive so we really try to see it that way that we're not gonna judge them according to the value of their drag kasi resource is a problem."

With these stories on gender and economic status, Manila Luzon hopes to highlight Filipino drag in the worldwide stage.

"I think that's one of the things that impresses me the most about Filipino is that, through the limited resources, the queens were even more resourceful, the creativity is even more. Anyone can do drag and I think that's the message and hopefully we get to see multiple versions of it," Manila said.

"With 'Drag Den' here in the Philippines, we get to tell a different point of view, we get to infuse it with our own culture here in the Philippines. We get to share (it) worldwide. We Filipinos are proud to share our culture with everyone and everywhere around the world. So it's great to present something that's Filipino, something for our LGBT community and our allies to get into, be entertained by around the world," they added.

"The show is really amazing. We are so proud to tell Filipino stories and members of the LGBTQ+ community are able to share their stories and their fabulousness to the whole world."

New episodes of "Drag Den Philippines" season 2 airs on Thursdays at 7 p.m. on Prime Video.

RELATED VIDEO: