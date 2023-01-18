MANILA – Ria Atayde is now speaking up about her relationship with Zanjoe Marudo after the actor confirmed that they are now officially a couple.

Speaking during a press conference on Tuesday, Atayde said she and Marudo were friends first, which she said is always a good place to start for any relationship.

“Getting to know each other on that level and then progressing is always a beautiful story,” she said, as quoted by Push.

While their relationship is now out in the open, Atayde said she’d still like to keep some things private.

“I know I am a public figure and that does come with the territory. Pero feel ko, the status is already so public. Why do I have to make other things about it public? Like okay na ako na alam ng tao. Okay na 'yun. But to have the ins and outs known pa, parang okay na akong huwag na. I think hindi namin pinag-usapan pero we’re in agreement,” she explained.

Meanwhile, Atayde said she’s happy that her family approves of her love life.

“Important sa akin ang family. It should always be the opinions of those who matter to you that should matter to you. And that matters. Dad likes him naman din. My family is very supportive. Nakaalalay lang sila. Nakaantabay sa mga ganap ng life,” she said.

It was just last October when screen veteran Sylvia Sanchez admitted that Marudo was courting Atayde.

Aside from co-starring in the 2017 series “My Dear Heart,” Marudo, 40, and Atayde, 30, have been frequently spotted in the same showbiz circles.

In August 2022, photos of them together in New York circulated on social media, spurring speculation about their status.

