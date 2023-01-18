New ticket prices for Treasure concert released

K-pop boy group Treasure. Photo: Twitter/@ygtreasuremaker

MANILA — Local promoter Live Nation Philippines released Wednesday new ticket prices for the Manila concert of K-pop boy group Treasure after fans widely criticized the previous rates.

The VIP section still costs P19,500 but fans can now get both the soundcheck and send-off experience, according to a post on Live Nation's social media pages.

Previously, fans planning to watch from the VIP section must choose between soundcheck or send-off.

Tickets for the VIP section with only a soundcheck experience cost P17,500.

FILO TEUME 📢 To ensure better experience for TREASURE MAKER, we have updated ticket prices for the 2023 TREASURE TOUR [HELLO] IN MANILA on April 15, 2023, at the SM Mall of Asia Arena ⭐



Tickets Onsale 01.19.2023 - 01.21.2023



More info at https://t.co/W363tvuBcH pic.twitter.com/oiHaJuAAwL — Live Nation PH (@livenationph) January 18, 2023

The LBA section now costs P13,500 from P15,250 (LBA Premium) and P14,500 (LBA Regular) while LBB tickets can be bought for P12,000 from P13,650 (LBB Premium) and P12,900 (LBB Regular).

UB tickets now cost P6,750, down from P7,750 (Premium) and P7,000 (Regular), while Gen Ad tickets can be purchased at P2,750 from P3,500.

Live Nation said the ticket prices were adjusted "to ensure [a] better experience for" Treasure Makers, the group's fans.

No changes were made to the ticket selling dates: January 19 for fan club presale, January 20 for Live Nation PH presale and January 21 for general sale.

The development comes after the previous ticket rates drew flak from fans for supposedly being too costly.

The upcoming concert, set to take place at the Mall of Asia Arena on April 15, marks the 10-member group's first solo show in the Philippines.

