LOOK: Patrick Garcia's daughter turns 7

MANILA -- Actor Patrick Garcia and his wife Nikka Martinez celebrated the birthday of their second daughter Nicola Patrice, who turned seven.

In a post on his Instagram, Garcia shared his message for the special day of his daughter.

"Happy happy birthday my Patricey!!! Daddy loves you and daddy is always proud of you! love you my baby! Enjoy your special day!" Garcia wrote.

Martinez also turned to social media to greet her daughter.

"This princess of ours is 7 today!!! Happiest birthday my Patricey!!! You are so beautiful -- Inside and out! Always so compassionate and thoughtful to those around you! Your incredible wit and humor never fails to make us laugh! Even your laugh is contagious by itself. The way you protect and comfort your family is also something to be acknowledged! Oh Patrice! we are so blessed to have you, we adore you and will always be right beside you to support you in anything and everything the Lord implants in your precious heart! We love you so much our lil star! Today is all about YOU!!!" she wrote in an Instagram post on Monday.

Garcia and Martinez were married in March 2015. A former child actor who successfully transitioned to mature roles, Garcia now has three daughters and a son with Martinez.

He also has a son with actress Jennylyn Mercado, four-year-old Alex Jazz.

