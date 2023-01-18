‘Dirty Linen’ directors tease more Dolly de Leon scenes in series

Photo from Dirty Linen trailer



MANILA – Golden Globe nominee Dolly de Leon appeared to have a brief stint in the upcoming series of ABS-CBN – at least based on the trailer released.

In the teaser dropped by Dreamscape Entertainment and the preview of the first few episodes of the show, De Leon’s character, Olivia Salvacion, was killed by the Fiero clan which will spark Janine Gutierrez’s journey to seek revenge.

This scene made several fans and members of the press question whether or not De Leon’s participation in the upcoming drama series was only in the start of the story.

Director Onat Diaz was quick to shoot down the presumption of the audience, revealing that they have kept more scenes of the internationally recognized Pinay actress in the succeeding episodes.

“Marami pang nakatabi. Marami pang nasa baul. 'Yung napanood nyo sa pilot is just the tip of the iceberg,” Diaz said during the media conference Tuesday.

According to him, they shot De Leon’s part in the series before the actress flew to the US for the Golden Globe Awards where she was nominated as Best Supporting Actress for her role in “Triangle of Sadness.”

“Bago namin siya pinakawalan sa Golden Globes, sabi namin, 'mag-taping ka muna ng marami dito. Bigyan mo muna kami,’” the director added.

Meanwhile, veteran actress Tessie Tomas jokingly cut the question and told the audience to watch the series, which is set to air on January 23.

De Leon was also included in the 10 stars who are part of the longlist for Best Supporting Actress in the 2023 British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA).

She is also in the running for supporting actress for the year in the 43rd annual London Critics’ Circle Film Awards.

The much-awaited “Dirty Linen” is led by Janine Gutierrez and Zanjoe Marudo. They will be joined by the likes of John Arcilla, Joel Torre, Janice de Belen, Francine Diaz, and Seth Fedelin.

It will be airing on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, Jeepney TV, A2Z, and TV5 at 9:30 p.m. It can also be streamed on iWantTFC and TFC.

The series — which has the tagline, “Stained by lies, washed by truth, handled with care” — will be directed by Diaz and Andoy Ranay.

