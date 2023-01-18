Photo from Alex Gonzaga's Instagram page

MANILA – Alex Gonzaga is drawing flak after a clip of her smearing icing on the face of a server during her birthday celebration went viral on social media.

The clip was originally posted in Dani Barretto’s Instagram Story, but several netizens were able to capture and repost it even after the video expired.

A number of social media users were not amused by what Gonzaga did, with many of them calling her ill-mannered.

Amid the issue, the actress’ camp has spoken up through her family’s publicist Peter Ledesma.

According to the statement furnished to TV5’s MJ Marfori, the waiter in the video is one of the servers of a catering service which the Gonzaga family regularlly taps every time there are occasions or family events.

As such, the family, especially Gonzaga’s mom Pinty, has grown close to the waiter.

“This Allan, one of the waiters of Florabel Resto and Catering Service in Valle Verde Pasig, is a friend of Mommy Pinty Gonzaga and Soriano family. Kaya majority of the event of Gonzaga and Soriano family ay sila ang kinukuha ni Mommy Pinty na mag-cater ng food and beverages,” Ledesma said.

“At itong si Allan ay laging kabiruan ni Mommy Pinty and Alex at ito ang parating nagse-serve sa kanila. Kaya tuwing nagkikita ay binabati agad ni Allan ang mag-mommy, magiliw ito sa kanila,” he added.

Ledesma stated Gonzaga would never do what she did to someone she does not know.

“Hindi naman magagawa ni Alex, ang magbiro at magpunas ng cake, kung [hindi] sila magkakilala ng said waiter, na sanay na sa pagiging mapagbiro at kikay ni Alex. This is the side of Mommy Pinty na higit na nakakaalam ng istorya ng anak,” said Ledesma.

Moreover, Ledesma denied that Gonzaga was drunk in the said video.

On Tuesday night, Gonzaga’s name, her husband’s and the word “bastos” were among the trending topics on Twitter Philippines.

