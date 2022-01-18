MANILA -- “Pinoy Big Brother" (PBB) announced on Monday night two more housemates for the adult edition of its 10th season.

On Monday night at "Kumulitan," “PBB” hosts Enchong Dee, Bianca Gonzalez and Robi Domingo revealed brothers Jaye and Basti Macaraan as the newest housemates who are set to enter the famous yellow.

Watch more on iWantTFC

Watch more on iWantTFC

The Macaraan brothers are both from Milan, Italy and worked as fast food service crews.



Just like the other housemates, the brothers were introduced while they are completing their quarantine.

The siblings are set to join the other official housemates Thamara Alexandria, Zach Guerrero, Seham Daghlas, Michael Ver Comaling, Laziz Rustamov, Gin Regidor, Aleck Inigo, Nathan Juane, Isabel Laohoo and Raf Juane.

Auditions for the teen edition have also kicked off.

“PBB” can be accessed via Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, iWantTFC, and TFC. Its 24/7 livestreaming via Kumu will resume on Tuesday, January 18.