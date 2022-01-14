'PBB' temporarily suspends 24/7 livestream on Kumu

MANILA -- "Pinoy Big Brother: Kumunity" will take a break in compliance with health and safety protocols, the hit reality show of ABS-CBN announced on Friday through a social media post.

In a statement, it said that "PBB" will temporarily suspend its 24/7 livestreaming on Kumu starting Friday, January 14, and will resume next week on January 18.

The temporary suspension is "to ensure the safety and well-being of everyone involved in the show."

Below is the full program advisory:

“PBB” can be accessed via Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, iWantTFC, and TFC.

