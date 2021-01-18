Global pop superstars BTS join Smart family

BTS. Handout

MANILA – International pop sensation BTS is the latest group to join the Smart Communications family.

In a statement released on Monday, the telecommunications company said the Grammy-nominated group will headline its “Live Smarter, Live with Purpose” 2021 campaign.

“Aside from their remarkable talent, BTS emerged as the biggest band in the world because of their meaningful and uplifting music that brings hope and encouragement to fans especially in the bleakest of times,” said Alfredo Panlilio, Smart president and CEO.

“It is therefore a big honor to welcome BTS to the Smart family so we may inspire more Filipinos to find purpose in everything they do and ultimately live smarter for a better world,” Panlilio added.

As its newest ambassadors, Smart said BTS will appear in an ad campaign set to be released in the first quarter of 2021.

The partnership intends to showcase BTS’ support of Smart’s goal to inspire the Filipino youth to live their lives with passion and purpose.

“Just like BTS who are able to inspire millions of young people all over the world through their music, Smart Prepaid aims to bring about amazing experiences to the Filipino youth through technology to make life easy, fast, and simple. This way, the young generation are empowered to immerse in their interests and succeed with their pursuits,” said Jane Basas, SVP and consumer wireless business head at Smart.

BTS, which made its debut in 2013, has become one of the world's most popular, thanks to its upbeat songs, army of adoring fans, and positive non-controversial messages.

Late last year, the band got the first major Grammy nomination, and in the summer its English-language single "Dynamite" debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts. Their song “Life Goes On” also secured the top spot of Billboard’s Hot 100 chart.

Composed of Jimin, Jin, RM, Suga, J-Hope, V, and Jungkook, BTS has previously performed in Manila thrice — in 2014 for the “Red Bullet” tour, in 2016 for the “Epilogue” tour, and in 2017 for “The Wings” tour. – with Reuters

