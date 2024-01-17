Korean singer IU during her 'Love, Poem' concert at the Araneta Coliseum in December 13, 2019. Richard Esguerra, ABS-CBN Sports/File

Save the date, Filipino Uaneas! South Korean pop diva IU is coming back to the Philippines for a concert at the Philippine Arena.

The show, happening on June 1, is part of the 30-year-old singer's upcoming H.E.R. world tour, which was announced late Tuesday on IU's social media accounts.

【2024 IU H.E.R. World Tour Concert】



SEOUL ➫ 2024.03.02-03 / 2024.03.09-10

YOKOHAMA ➫ 2024.03.23-24

TAIPEI ➫ 2024.04.06-07

SINGAPORE ➫ 2024.04.20-21

JAKARTA ➫ 2024.04.27-28

HONG KONG ➫ 2024.05.25-26

MANILA➫ 2024.06.01

KUALA LUMPUR ➫ 2024.06.08-09

LONDON ➫ 2024.06.21… pic.twitter.com/qVO1KCq1Ox — 아이유(IU) (@_IUofficial) January 16, 2024

Further details about the Bulacan show, such as ticket prices, were not immediately available.

The upcoming concert marks the "Good Day" hitmaker's return to the country since her four-hour Araneta Coliseum show last December 2019, which was part of her Love, Poem tour.

The H.E.R. tour will kick off in Seoul in March before making stops across Asia, Europe and the United States.

IU is set to release a new album, with its pre-release single "Love Wins" scheduled to drop on January 24.

The singer born Lee Ji-eun debuted in 2008 but achieved mainstream success with her 2010 single "Good Day." Since then, she has continued to put out chart-topping hits, including "Palette," "Blueming" and "Celebrity."

IU has also ventured into acting, starring in dramas such as "Dream High," "Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo," "My Mister" and "Hotel del Luna."

