South Korean acts The Rose, ATEEZ and Le Sserafim. Photos from artists' social media pages

South Korean idol groups ATEEZ and Le Sserafim, and rock band The Rose will perform at this year's edition of the Coachella music festival, organizers announced Tuesday.

On the festival's social media pages, organizers unveiled the lineup for the popular event, which regularly takes place at a California desert in the United States.

The eight-member boy band ATEEZ will play on April 12 and 19, while five-piece female act Le Sserafim takes the stage on April 13 and 20. The Rose, meanwhile, is set to perform on April 14 and 21.

This year's Coachella will be headlined by No Doubt, Lana Del Rey, Doja Cat and Tyler, The Creator.

Last year, K-pop girl group Blackpink headlined the festival, becoming the first Asian act to perform in a top slot.

