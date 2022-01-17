Hosts of ‘It’s Showtime’ greet its viewers Monday as the noontime program resumed its live broadcast after 10 days. ABS-CBN

MANILA — “It’s Showtime” hosts turned sentimental as it resumed its live broadcast on Monday, after a nearly two-week break in line with COVID-19 protocols.

“We are so back, madlang people! And we’re definitely so, so live! Sampung araw tayong hindi nagkita-kita,” mainstay Vice Ganda said in the program’s opening segment.

The ABS-CBN noontime show had been replaying past episodes, during the short hiatus.

Vice Ganda explained that the temporary halt was to ensure the health and safety of the cast and crew of “It’s Showtime.”

“Napaghinga po kami ng 10 araw upang makasiguro kaming malulusog at puwedeng humarap sa kamera, dahil, siyempre, hindi naman lingid sa kaalaman ng lahat na nagkaroon ng bakulawan ng COVID sa paligid. Parang lahat nilagnat, inubo, sinipon. Ngayon, okay na. Work, work, work!” he said.

Prior to the break, Vice Ganda and Vhong Navarro had been absent for days as they completed their quarantine periods, after being exposed to COVID-19.

“Exposita girl ako noon!” Vice Ganda quipped. “Ano ba naman ‘yan, pati ba naman sa COVID, uso pa rin exposure ko? Overexposed na ako, ‘day!”

“Nakakaloka ‘yung pag-exposed ka, ‘no? Wala kang pinagkaiba sa nag-positive, kasi ‘yung quarantine niya, quarantine mo rin. Ang ipagpapasalamat mo na lang, wala kang nararamdaman. Thank you, Lord,” he said.

Navarro, who turned 45 on January 4, waxed sentimental as he was given a belated birthday greeting on the show.

“Nag-birthday ako, malungkot ako noon, dahil nga na-expose ako at ‘di ako nakapasok. Ang lungkot ko dahil hindi ako nakapagpasaya ng madlang people. Pero ngayon masaya ako dahil nakabalik na tayo ulit. Live na live tayo,” he said.

“Gagawin namin ang lahat, madlang people, para mapawi ang inyong kalungkutan, because we love you.”

On Twitter, Vice Ganda similarly turned emotional, as he referred to “It’s Showtime” as “my life.”

“It felt so good to be back in the studio today. Ang saya na LIVE na naman ang Showtime. Ang ligaya ng damdamin ko. Ito talaga ang buhay ko,” he wrote.