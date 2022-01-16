A sign requiring vaccine cards for entry is posted at the entrance of a public market in Taguig City on January 15, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Philippines confirms over 37k new COVID cases, total now over 3.2-M

MANILA - The Philippines confirmed 37,154 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the country’s total to 3,205,396.

The positivity rate was also at 47.4 percent.

The Department of Health meanwhile also reported 30,037 new recoveries, pushing the total number of Filipinos who recovered from the disease to 2,864,633.

This means that the country has a total of 287,856 active cases as of 4 p.m. Sunday.

Fifty new deaths from COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the country’s death toll from the disease to 52,907.

An independent research group said COVID-19 cases in the Philippines would not reach their peak "any time soon" since the regions outside Metro Manila have just started to experience a sharp increase in new infections.

Other regions have lagged NCR in terms of vaccination.

Worldwide, the novel coronavirus has infected more than 326 million people and caused over 5.53 million deaths since it was first reported in Wuhan, China in late 2019 according to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center citing official reports.

The United States remains the most badly affected country with over 65.4 million infections and over 850,000 deaths.

Taking into account excess mortality linked to COVID-19, the World Health Organization has estimated that the overall death toll could be two to three times higher.

The Philippines’ first COVID-19 case was a 38-year-old Chinese woman from Wuhan, China.

The first COVID-19 death outside of China, was also recorded in the Philippines last year.



