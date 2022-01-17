MANILA -- Actress-singer Alexa Ilacad is set to release a new single, she announced over the weekend through social media.

On Instagram, Ilacad posted a teaser of her new single "Paano," which she wrote with musician Eunice Jorge.

"Paano," which Ilacad described as a "heartbreak anthem," will be released on January 21 on various music streaming platforms.

"Let me take you on a journey of heartbreak as I lay down all the questions inside my heart and head in my new single, 'Paano,'" she wrote in the caption.

Ilacad, 21, was a housemate in the recently concluded "Pinoy Big Brother: Kumunity" celebrity edition.

"Paano" is Ilacad's follow-up single to “Stay Right Here,” which she said “is an ode to human vulnerability, passion, and a keen longing to be loved or give love.”