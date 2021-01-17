Crismar ends 'PBB Connect' journey; 2 more enter as housemates

MANILA -- Housemate Crismar Menchavez was the fourth housemate to leave the "Pinoy Big Brother" house in the ongoing season.

On Sunday's episode of "Pinoy Big Brother: Connect," it was announced that Menchavez is this season's fourth evictee after receiving only 2.60 percent of combined Kumu and text votes.

Crismar is the 4th evictee of the season! #PBB4thEviction

His eviction means the other nominees, Aizyl Tandugon, Alyssa Exala and Ella Cayabyab will stay for at least one more week inside the house.

Prior to his eviction, Menchavez, as well as former housemate Russu Laurente, caught the attention of viewers after they admitted to supporting the shutdown of ABS-CBN.

In a conversation with "Big Brother", both admitted that they were ill-informed about the issue, and apologized for their previous statements.

Meanwhile, two more housemates joined the competition.

Quincy Villanueva and Gail Banawis, both from the US, entered the "PBB" house.

Ang Sing-ternational Survivor ng New York—Gail Banawis! #PBB4thEviction



Ang Brainy Balikbayan ng Laguna—Quincy Villanueva! #PBB4thEviction



“PBB” puts together strangers from different backgrounds inside one house for a specific number of days, sparking both conflicts and connections that unfold on television.

“Connect” is the 15th edition of the local franchise since 2005.

“PBB” airs new episodes nightly, and can be accessed via free and digital TV (A2Z Channel 11), cable (Kapamilya Channel), live streaming (Kapamilya Online Live, Kumu), and on-demand streaming (iWant TFC).