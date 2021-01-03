'PBB Connect': Russu ends journey as housemate

MANILA -- Housemate Russu Laurente was the second housemate to leave the "Pinoy Big Brother" house in the ongoing season.

On Sunday's episode of "Pinoy Big Brother: Connect," it was announced that Laurente is this season's second evictee after receiving only 4.39 percent of combined Kumu and text votes.

I’m sorry Russu you have just been evicted from the Big Brother House #PBB2ndEviction — Pinoy Big Brother (@PBBabscbn) January 3, 2021

His eviction means the other nominees, Aizyl Tandugon and Crismar Menchavez, will stay for at least one more week inside the house.

Prior to his eviction, Laurente, as well as Menchavez, caught the attention of viewers after they admitted to supporting the shutdown of ABS-CBN.

In a conversation with "Big Brother", both admitted that they were ill-informed about the issue, and apologized for their previous statements.

“PBB” puts together strangers from different backgrounds inside one house for a specific number of days, sparking both conflicts and connections that unfold on television.

“Connect” is the 15th edition of the local franchise since 2005.

“PBB” airs new episodes nightly, and can be accessed via free and digital TV (A2Z Channel 11), cable (Kapamilya Channel), live streaming (Kapamilya Online Live, Kumu), and on-demand streaming (iWant TFC).