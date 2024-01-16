WATCH: Sistar19 returns with 'No More (Ma Boy)'

K-pop sub-unit Sistar19 in the music video for 'No More (Ma Boy)'. Screenshot from video on Klap Entertainment's YouTube channel

K-pop's summer queens are back!

Sistar19, a sub-unit of the disbanded girl group Sistar, made a comeback on Tuesday with the single "No More (Ma Boy)," its first release in over a decade.

The music video features Hyolyn and Bora in a spaghetti western-themed tavern, interspersed with scenes of the pair in a snowy background.

"No More (Ma Boy)" is Sistar19's latest release since the single "Gone Not Around Any Longer" in 2013.

Sistar entered the K-pop scene in 2010, eventually earning the nickname "K-pop's summer queens" with its seasonal singles such as "Loving U," "Touch My Body" and "I Swear."

The sub-unit, meanwhile, debuted in 2011 with the single "Ma Boy."

After Sistar's disbandment in 2017, Hyolyn pursued a solo music career while Bora focused on acting.

