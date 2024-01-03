K-pop playback: 20 songs turning a decade old in 2024
Jaehwa Bernardo, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Jan 03 2024 12:47 PM
Looking back, 2014 appeared to be a year of heartbreaks in the K-pop scene, with members of boy bands EXO and B.A.P filing lawsuits against their management companies, Jessica leaving Girls' Generation and, perhaps the most devastating of all, Ladies' Code members EunB and Rise passing away after figuring in a car accident.
Tragedies aside, 2014 also gave fans a great deal of memorable tracks: swag-infused earworms from BTS and Big Bang's G-Dragon and Taeyang, manic tunes from Block B and Orange Caramel, summertime bops from Sistar, and strong vocal moments from Girls' Generation, Girl's Day and Taeyang. Some of today's popular acts — like GOT7, Mamamoo and Red Velvet — also debuted that year.
Below, in no particular order, we rounded up 20 singles that are turning a decade old this 2024.
GD X Taeyang - "Good Boy"
Girls' Generation - "Mr.Mr."
2NE1 - "Come Back Home"
Sistar - "Touch My Body"
Taeyang - "Eyes, Nose, Lips"
Highlight (formerly Beast) - "Good Luck"
Orange Caramel - "Catallena"
Kara - "Mamma Mia"
Block B - "HER"
VIXX - "Eternity"
f(x) - "Red Light"
EXID - "Up & Down"
Girl's Day - "Something"
B1A4 - "Lonely"
AOA - "Like A Cat"
BTS - "Boy in Luv"
GOT7 - "Girls Girls Girls"
Mamamoo - "Mr. Ambiguous"
Red Velvet - "Happiness"
Winner - "Color Ring"
For more news and features on K-pop, K-drama, and K-stars, visit the Hallyu Corner microsite.
K-content, K-pop, GD X Taeyang, Girls' Generation, 2NE1, Sistar, Taeyang, Beast, Orange Caramel, Kara, Block B, VIXX, f(x), EXID, Girl's Day, B1A4, AOA, BTS, GOT7, Red Velvet, Mamamoo, Winner