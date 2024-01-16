Heaven Peralejo mum on real score with Marco Gallo

Actress Heaven Peralejo. ABS-CBN News.

MANILA — Actress Heaven Peralejo was mum when was asked about the real score of her relationship with Marco Gallo.

In an interview with ABS-CBN News, Peralejo was shocked when Gallo was referred to as her boyfriend.

"Are you sure he's my boyfriend? Hindi ko alam," the "Linlang" actress said in an interview with Ganiel Krishnan.

Asked about the real score between them, Peralejo said: "I do not lie, I think what you see is what you get."

Gallo is an alumnus of the PBB Lucky Season 7 in 2017. He starred with Peralejo in the mini series "The Rain in España" in 2023.

The actress was the latest celebrity to become a Star Patroller during Tuesday night's edition of TV Patrol.

She said of the experience: “Scary and exciting at the same time scary kasi I’ve never done hosting so its my first time doing it pero exciting kasi at least napu-push ko sarili ko and I would know after this kung kaya ko ba talaga.

Peralejo is set to star alongside GMA Kapuso actor Alden Richards in the film "Out of Order."

“Ang direktor d'yan si Alden Richards, siya rin po 'yung ka-partner ko siya rin po 'yung producer and co-produced 'yun of course with Viva films,” she said.

The actress also shared that she will be starring in a Korean adaptation called "Sunny." She didn’t elaborate on the movie more as it’s still in the process of development.

She also announced her involvement in the movie "Fruit Cake," where she will be paired with Joshua Garcia. -- From a report by Ganiel Krishnan, ABS-CBN News.

"Linlang: The Teleserye Version" will air new episodes starting January 22 on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, iWantTFC, TFC, A2Z and TV5.

RELATED VIDEO