MANILA — Actress Aiko Melendez is grateful to be back in ABS-CBN as she joins the cast of the upcoming teleserye "Pamilya Sagrado" led by Piolo Pascual.

Melendez was one of the artists revealed to be part of "Pamilya Sagrado" in their table-read Monday along with Shaina Magdayao, Tirso Cruz III, and Rosanna Roces, among others.

"It’s great to be back after 6 years with @abscbn and @dreamscapeph . My last show with them was Wildflower and Bagani. This show is something else, the story, the cast!" the actress wrote on Instagra,.

"I can’t yet share too much details, but this is one bold move of @dreamscapeph in terms of the plot story. So 2024! Let’s welcome this year with one big show," she added.

Melendez was last seen in the primetime teleserye "Bagani" led by Enrique Gil and Liza Soberano in 2018.

In the same year, Melendez was seen in "Wildflower" with her viral role as Governor Emilia Ardiente-Torillo, along with Maja Salvador.

