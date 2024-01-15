Tirso Cruz III, Shaina Magdayao join 'Pamilya Sagrado' cast

Photo from Dreamscape Entertainment Facebook page.

MANILA — Veteran actor Tirso Cruz III and Kapamilya actress Shaina Magdayao are among the new additions to the cast of the upcoming teleserye "Pamilya Sagrado," which will be top-billed by Piolo Pascual.

"Pamilya Sagrado" was one of the teleseryes for 2024 announced during the ABS-CBN Christmas Special 2023. At the time, Kyle Echarri and Grae Fernandez were also announced as part of the series.

Cruz currently heads the Film Development Council of the Philippines, while Magdayao recently appeared in "Can't Buy Me Love" as the mother of Caroline, played by Belle Mariano.

As the last few weeks of "Pira-Pirasong Paraiso" approaches, Rosanna Roces will also be joining the cast of "Pamilya Sagrado" along with "Dirty Linen" star John Arcilla.

Fresh from "Fractured," Mylene Dizon, Daniela Stranner, and Jeremiah Lisbo will also be in the teleserye.

Other members of the cast revealed Monday are Alyana Angeles, Micaela Santos, Emilio Daez, Austin Cabatana, River Joseph, Ron Angeles, Dustin Mayores, JC Galano, Rocky Labayen , John Joven Uy, Valentino Jaafar, Miggs Cuaderno, Mark Manicad, and Iana Bernardez.

"Pamilya Sagrado" will be directed by Law Fajardo and Andoy Ranay.

