WATCH: Ex-‘PBB’ housemate Kaori Oinuma gives tour of humble home in Japan

MANILA — Celebrity house tours are usually associated with extravagance.

But this one from former “Pinoy Big Brother” (“PBB”) housemate Kaori Oinuma was a refreshing watch, in a sense that the focus was less on the house itself, but on her “home” and how she grew up in it.

She began by showing the riverside near their apartment in Japan, where she has fond memories of playing video games with friends. She seemed like she wanted to talk more about it, but the weather was cold so she had to walk back.

Her actual house, from the outside, looks just like any other. But that’s because it is —an unassuming apartment which she and her mother refuses to trade for a bigger place because they feel like it would be a waste of money to do so.

“Hindi ganu’n kalaki ‘yung bahay namin kasi dalawa lang naman kami ni mama and kung lilipat kami naisip namin sayang ‘yung bayad,” she said.

The rest of Oinuma’s video was her talking about how she used to wake up at 5 a.m. just to cook her own meals for school, their bathroom mirror that she uses to reenact her favorite movie lines, and her Hello Kitty stuffed toys with her small manga collection.

She also gave fans a peek into her treasured box, where she kept all the letters she got from her classmates, clubmates, and crushes —reminiscing about her high school life before delving into local showbiz through “PBB.”

You can check out the endearing video below: