Punk band Converge clarifies after Pinoy mistakenly complains to them over Internet service

MANILA — Ask hardcore punk music fans, and they’ll probably know the American band Converge. But to many Filipinos, that name definitely won’t elicit thoughts of aggressive drumming and growls.

That’s what the band themselves found out after they received a comment under one of their Facebook posts this week complaining about Internet service.

They had to clarify that their page has nothing to do with Philippine telecom company Converge, which promptly went viral with thousands of shares.

“Hey everyone... still just a hardcore band over here,” the band wrote. “COVID has not forced us to become an internet provider in the Philippines yet, but we hope everyone over there gets their internet access back.”

“While you’re here though click the link to our webstore and grab yourself a cool T-shirt or something,” they quipped.

The person who made the comment has already apologized to the band for the mistake.

Follow this link for the official Facebook page of Converge, the Internet provider.

Converge, the band, is best known for their hardcore music. They started in the 1990s in New England and went on to become a household name in the genre. They have released nine studio albums, most notably, their 2001 record, “Jane Doe”, which was named as one of the best 100 metal albums of all time by Rolling Stone.

Their collaboration song, “I Won’t Let You Go,” was included in the soundtrack of “Cyberpunk 2077”, one of the most-anticipated games of last year. You can check it out below: